For the drive home in Kearney: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts poss…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney pe…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.17. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in K…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wit…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in…