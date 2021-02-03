Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.