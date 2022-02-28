 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

