Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

