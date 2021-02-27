This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
