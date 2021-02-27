Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.