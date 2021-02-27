 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News