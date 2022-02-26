Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.