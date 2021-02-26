 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

