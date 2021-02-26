Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney