Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 10 …
Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show whether minor, moderate or major flood stage will be…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -3 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Kearney: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 t…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Very windy con…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 0-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted lo…