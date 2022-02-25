 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

