Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.