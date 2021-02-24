This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
