Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.