Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

