This evening's outlook for Kearney: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
