Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
