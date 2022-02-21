Kearney's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy and windy. Low -1F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Kearney's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should r…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Very windy con…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It …
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …