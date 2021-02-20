This evening in Kearney: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Kearney Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. -21 degrees is today'…
This evening in Kearney: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperat…