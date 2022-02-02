Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Overcast. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.