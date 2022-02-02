For the drive home in Kearney: Overcast. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…