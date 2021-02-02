Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.