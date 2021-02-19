 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Local Weather

