Kearney's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kearney, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
