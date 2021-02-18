Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.