Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph.