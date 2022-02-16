Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
