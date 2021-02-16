Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.96. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.