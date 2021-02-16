This evening in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.96. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. -21 degrees is today'…
This evening in Kearney: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.91. -7 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 2.22. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. …