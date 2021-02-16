 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.96. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News