Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…