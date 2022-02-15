 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

