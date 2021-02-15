This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -13.39. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.91. -7 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 2.22. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.…
This evening in Kearney: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. -21 degrees is today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.71. A 0-degree low…