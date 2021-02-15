 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -13.39. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

