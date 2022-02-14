This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to re…
For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…