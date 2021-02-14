 Skip to main content
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -7.82. We'll see a low temperature of -17 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

