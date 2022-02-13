Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Kearney's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It s…