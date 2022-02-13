 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

