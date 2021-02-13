Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -14.92. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
