This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. Th…
For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It s…