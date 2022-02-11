Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 9F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.