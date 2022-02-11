 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 9F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News