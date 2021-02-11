 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -7.02. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

