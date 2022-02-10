This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…