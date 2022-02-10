Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.