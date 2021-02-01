 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

