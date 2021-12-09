Kearney's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
