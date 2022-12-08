Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.