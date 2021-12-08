Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.