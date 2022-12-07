This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
