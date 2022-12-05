 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

