This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
