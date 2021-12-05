Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.