This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearne…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach …