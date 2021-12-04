 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News