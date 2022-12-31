 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

