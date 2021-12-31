Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.