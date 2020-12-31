 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

