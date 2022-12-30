Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.