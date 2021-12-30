Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
