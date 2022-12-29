Kearney's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
