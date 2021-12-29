This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
