Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

