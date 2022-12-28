This evening in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
